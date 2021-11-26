Government owes us 3 months salary - Toll booth attendants

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Toll booths attendants who have been asked to stay off duties for some time due to the abolishment of road toll collection have accused the government of owing them three months' salary.



According to them, some of their colleagues have not received their salaries for about six months.



Due to this, they fear the government will not pay them even as they have been asked to stay home and wait for their reassignment.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced that the government has abolished all road tolls.

According to him, the directive takes effect as soon as the budget is approved.



Presenting the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday 17th November 2021, Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta mentioned that a new levy will be imposed to make the toll-paying more universal.



He mentioned that over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centres, leading to heavy traffic on our roads.



The Minister added that the toll booths have also lengthened travel time from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity.



He said toll booth workers will be re-assigned.



While they wait to be re-assigned, the Minister also indicated that the attendants will be paid their monthly salaries.



But Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, three Toll Booth attendants, Mariam, Eva and Ernest Antwi expressed worry over their current situation, saying they have not been paid yet.



According to them, a similar thing happened in Kumasi and the attendants were never paid and even after a year, they have not been re-assigned.



Meanwhile, the attendants begged government to pay them their salaries as a matter of urgency.



“We are begging the government to settle our outstanding salary. Christmas is approaching, children are home and so we need it very urgently,” one of them said.