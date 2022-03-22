Government optimistic of completing Savannah region projects on time - Martin Korsah

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Deal with non-performing contractors - Korsah



Work progressing steadily on projects - Local Govt minister



Martin Korsah in northern Ghana for monitoring visit



A Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has expressed happiness at the progress of work of various projects being undertaken by the government in the Savannah region.



The minister is in the region as part of a 5-day monitoring visit to the Upper West and Savanna Regions which also includes engagements with government workers in the two regions.



This is part of a sequel to the four (4) Zonal Refresher/Training programme for 258 MMDCEs across the country.



Also, the ministry will be undertaking inspection of projects in some selected Municipal and District Assemblies in the above-mentioned regions, a statement has said.



“I have been largely satisfied by the progress of work on the projects in the region but there is still some progress to be seen on the RCC project which remains behind schedule due to funds. That would however be resolved soon because funds would soon be released,” he said.



As part of the tour, Martin Korsah and his entourage visited the Central Gonja Assembly at Buipe, interacting with the staff there.



"At West Gonja, Damongo, we inspected the Regional Coordinating Council building at about 85% complete, the Newly built court complex yet to be handed over, the Regional Police Command and a police station built along the Damongo to Mole road at Larabanga among others," he added.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah had called for actions to be taken against non-performing contractors especially in the northern parts of the country.



He explained that it is unacceptable that some of these contractors have been paid to complete jobs within stipulated times but have either dragged their feet on the projects or are have been absent from the sites.



The deputy minister observed this during his first day of a 5-day monitoring visit to the Upper West and Savanna Regions which also includes engagements with government workers in the two regions.



“Sequel to the Four (4) Zonal Refresher/Training programme for 258 MMDCEs between 29th January and 14th February, 2022, Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah (MP), a Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Developmentnintends to visit regions and engage staff of selected Municipal and District Assemblies,” the statement said.





Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah and his team visited the Wa Municipality, where he inspected work on the site of a market complex being built under the Ghana Secondary City Support Program.



The minister had earlier met with the Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Sallah, and staff of the Assembly.



He took up issues with a contractor on one of the project sites where work done was at 70%, but which had its completion delayed for a whole year, long after the expiration of the project schedule.



His next visit was to the site of a huge storm drain which is supposed to help resolve the challenges residents of Wa have been facing especially during rainy seasons as communities get flooded.



The drain is also to ensure that lives that are lost from this recurrent situation are curtailed but at the site, the team also noticed that the contractor at this project site was also far behind schedule.



This was beside the fact that funds have been made available to him yet only 20% of work had been completed, with about 2 weeks to the end of the contract schedule.



Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah expressed his unhappiness with the situation and asked his engineers to submit a report on recommendations to terminate the engagements with the two contractors within two days.



This request, he added. Would be forwarded to the sector minister for the necessary action.



The deputy minister and his entourage also visited the Wechau Hospital and the site for the government’s Agenda 111 project which is progressing steadily.



Other places on his schedule are visits to Nadowli, Lawra, Jirapa and Daffiama Districts, which will make up his second day of the visit.















