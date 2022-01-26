Government on premature, knee jerk approach with Apiate explosion – Minority

Politics of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament has described as knee jerk approach actions taken by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, on the Apiate-Bogoso explosion.



Through the Minister’s orders, the mining inspector has been interdicted, the company manufacturing the explosives, Maxam, and the one responsible for transportation of the explosives have all been shut down.





Speaking on the floor of Parliament Tuesday, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu indicated that the decisions by the Minister are premature.



He urged the government to honor its promise to the affected residents.



“Some supports have been extended and some premature decisions have even been taken. Even while investigations are yet to be commenced on the matter.



“We pray on the government to deal with this as a national emergency and mobilize appropriate resources not promises for people of Apiate especially immediate resettlement for the restoration for the deserved livelihood for the people there,” the Minority Leader stated.





He, however, extends their condolences to families who lost their loved ones adding that “when we travel there we will also know the state of roads in that area that they also go through.”



But, in an interview with Starr News the Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor justified all his actions about the explosion.



He assured of sweeping reforms in the sector following the incident that claimed 13 lives adding that the decisions taken so far are in line with best practices.