Government officials to continue IMF negotiations in the US – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said government officials will continue negotiations on a possible economic support programme from the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC, United States.



According to him, current discussions, taking place in Ghana with the IMF mission team, have been collaborative thus far.



Speaking with journalists after the signing ceremony of the $1.13 billion syndicated loan agreement on October 3, Ken Ofori-Atta said Ghanaian authorities will be in Washington DC in the coming weekend to continue negotiations.



“We are very confident that the discussions that we are having with the Fund will put us in the right landing zone. Officials from the ministry will go to Washington DC at the end of the week to continue with the discussions,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.



Providing an update on Ghana's debt sustainability analysis, the Finance Minister said, “government is getting to a point of understanding the debt sustainability numbers with the IMF. I believe this programme will become a historic resolution as demonstration to other countries on the continent”.



Ghana is currently holding negotiations with officials from the Fund who arrived in Accra-Ghana on September 26 and are expected to leave the country on October 7, 2022.



The country is targeting US$3 billion from the Bretton Woods institution once an agreement can be reached with funds expected to be accessed in 2023.



