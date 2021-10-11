Government not there to please the people – Mensa Otabil

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Founder and leader of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil says the government is not there to please the people.



Rather, the government is put in place structures to police the people on how to live.



The renowned Clergyman says the essence of a government is to create systems that will help the people they govern function intelligently.



“The government is not there to please the people. Government is there to police the people. To create a system that helps the people to function intelligently.”



Mensa Otabil who was speaking on discipline indicated that naturally, there is no disciplined person anywhere on earth.



However, it is the systems that are put in place to police the way people live that breeds discipline.



“There is no disciplined person anywhere. It is the system that makes them discipline.”



He indicated that people conform to laid down systems and structures and therefore if these systems are put in place, they will naturally conform.



Citing an example of how systems make people conform, he referred to the severe laws that were given to the people of Israel who were saved from bondage in Egypt.