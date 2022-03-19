‘Government must up its PR game’ – Gabby Otchere-Darko

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Government struggling to pass key legislation in Parliament



Government cuts down 20% of expenditure for Q1 of 2022



Ghana facing economic difficulties



The communication machinery of the governing New Patriotic Party have been urged to be more proactive in informing the general public of the critical measures taken by government to deal with the country’s economic challenges.



According to a leading member of the party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, government’s decision to cut down 20 percent of its first-quarter expenditure for 2022, is already being felt in key components of its machinery.



In a tweet posted on March 19, Gabby Otchere Darko indicated Ministries, Departments and Agencies are already feeling the pinch of the expenditure cuts.



He however believes that due to complexities of the economic situation, which has seen a decline of the cedi’s value against major trading currencies, persistent fuel price hikes among others, the public relations and communication machinery of the government “must up its PR game.”



He further hinted that the Presidency alone has cut down its expenditure by over 30 percent to deal with the current economic situation in the country.



“I am reading good suggestions on how to deal with the fiscal difficulties, like cutting down on government expenditure. But, already spending is down by more than 20% and MDAs are feeling the pinch. The Presidency alone has cut expenditure down by over 30%. Government must up its PR game!” Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko wrote.



Meanwhile, lawmakers in Parliament, well-meaning Ghanaians, civil society organisations and others have called on government to reduce salaries of its appointees and cut down its 'elephant size' government.



They have also urged the Executive to take pay cuts in order to deal with the current economic situation in the country.



