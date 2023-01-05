Government must tax churches – Rev. Charles Owusu

Religion of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Politician and Social Activist, Rev Charles Owusu has asked the government of Ghana to collaborate with the Ghana Revenue Authority to tax churches in the country.



In an interview on Nsempii TV, he said that some church leaders must pay taxes to assist national development since they have converted the church into a place of enterprise where they sell goods.



“I believe the government must implement measures to tax the churches in the country, yes, the government must put measures so that we start taxing churches in the country because a lot of churches in the country trade in the church. During the 31st night, I toured most of the churches and realized they trade there. Some churches preach the word of God but people pay money to support the church, so now that we’re in difficulties, they must be taxed to support development,” he said.



On Wednesday, August 29, 2018, President Nana Akufo-Addo met with clergy members at the Jubilee House to discuss national issues and solicit their views on the government's plans and programmes.



Rev. Victor Osei, Senior Pastor of the Family Chapel in Kumasi and Vice President of the National Association of Charismatic Churches, addressing the press after the closed session with the president, indicated that a body is to be set up to regulate the taxing of religious establishments.



"The religious community is much more than the Church. We tend to forget that it includes Muslims ... Eastern religions are all part of religious bodies. Normally, people just talk about the Church, but for all these bodies, some monies come out and some monies come in, so, at the end of the day, it should be all-inclusive. All these things were spoken about and we know the way forward is going to be good," Rev. Victor Osei said.





AM/DA