‘Government must take blame for National Cathedral hullabaloo’ – Kweku Baako

General News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Work on National Cathedral project stalled



Government facing backlash for investing public funds



North Tongu MP promises to make more damaging disclosures about project



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has explained that government had amended its position of strictly using private funds to construct the National Cathedral.



Kweku Baako, whiles contributing via text message to the June 20 edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, said it was this amendment that triggered the payment of seed money for commencement of work.



He stressed that the failure of government to come clean on subsequent amendments to the funding module is what had generated the recent controversy surrounding the project as championed through serialized exposures by opposition MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



Baako’s text as read by the show host, Annie Ampofo was as follows: “It is obvious that along the line, government amended or reviewed its decision that funding will exclusively be from the Christian community. Subsequently, government added seed money in addition to the provision of land which it had pledged to do earlier.



“To be honest, the lack of timely and adequate communication of the subsequent amendments and reviews have created an integrity challenge for government. Government must take blame for the hullabaloo, a self-inflicted predicament,” his text read.



The National Cathedral project has come under intense public scrutiny as a result of disclosure that state funds being used for the project considered President Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God amidst Accra's perennial flooding and an economic downturn.



According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the project.



Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.