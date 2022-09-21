Government must tackle sale of unwholesome foods by vendors - Lecturer

Health News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University KsTU Dr. Sampson Anoma has called on the government to tackle the sale of unwholesome foods by vendors to unsuspecting Ghanaians with keen interest.



The Head of Accountancy at KsTU has thus suggested government use a combined task force from the state's security apparatus to storm various markets and monitor the types and kinds of foods prepared for consumption on the market.



Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show, dubbed "Nyansapo", on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Dr. Anoma said ensuring food safety will prevent the destruction of some vital human organs including kidneys, heart, and livers.



"To hear that some individuals are mixing foods with deadly chemicals just to maximize their profits is very worrying and I personally believe the entire country must come together to halt this menace.



"You will sometimes hear about vendors preparing food with rotten vegetables, others using Sudan dye and other unapproved chemicals to preserve foods but you see nothing being done about it," Mr. Anoma said.



Dr. Anoma however called on the public to be mindful of what they consume to avoid any life-threatening disease.



"It is important for all actors in the food value chain to prioritize the health of the final consumer and desist from practices that could compromise the health of the consumer"



Dr. Anoma added we must not be compromised for any reason and urged Ghanaians to pay attention to the food they consume for a healthy living.