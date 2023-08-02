Government must invest in the agric sector to meet competition – Paul Amaning

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Paul Amaning, the president of the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, has emphasised the need for Ghana to refocus on agriculture, adding that it will determine the future of the country.



In an interview with Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said that shifting the country’s emphasis back to agriculture will assure food security, reduce poverty, and boost the growth of GDP.



He voiced concern over Ghana’s agricultural performance over time, saying it was unworthy of a nation that was renowned for its achievements in the field.



He explained that: “As we stand here, indeed, we do not feed ourselves. Many years ago, agriculture was the headline of our economy. Even though we pride ourselves on being an agricultural nation, the contribution of agriculture to GPD has been declining throughout the years since independence"



“We already have all the resources needed to be self-sufficient. Almost all of the study on Africa has concluded that agriculture must take the lead if the continent is to succeed. We need to refocus.”



He also emphasised on the need for investments in agriculture mechanisation, more irrigation, assistance for palm oil farmers in adopting more dependable, scientific farming practices, and the implementation of legislation that affects the industry while outlining what should be done to increase productivity.