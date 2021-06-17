Government must increase security at borders - Security Analyst

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A security analyst, Festus Auben, has called on the government to increase security at its borders to prevent threats from other countries.



Mr Auben’s comments come on the back of a statement released by the police service alerting its commanders over a planned attack on the Upper East Region of Ghana by alleged bandits from Burkina Faso.



According to a police internal memo, the attack which is being targeted at Bolgatanga and its environs could take place “any moment from now”.



The memo said the bandits who are in possession of military-grade weapons may have already infiltrated Ghana.



The development comes on the back of an increased spate of robberies in Ghana with the latest being the killing of a police officer in a bullion van attack in Accra.



Speaking on Starr Morning on Wednesday, Mr Auben, said it is important the country increases its security at the borders of the country in order to avoid threats from the diaspora.



“If we want to mitigate some of these threats, I think it’s important we increase security at our border areas…If you trace our history after what happened in Libya, it has led to a lot of arms coming down into the suburbs,” he added.