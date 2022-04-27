Government must double efforts to correct human right abuses – Martin Kpebu

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A human rights lawyer, Martin Kpebu, bemoaned the government’s abysmal record in the latest United Nations (UN) report on human rights abuses in the country.



Speaking to Starr News, Mr. Kpebu blamed the bad performance of the government on attacks on journalists and other professionals in their line of duty.



“It means that we still have a lot of work to do in terms of improving our human rights record and seeing the report, the attack on media men and women, and Journalists.



"Attack on citizens, the people who died during the election and all that. These are matters that tainted our human right record and so we have to redouble our efforts at improvement.



“The first thing we have to do and what can be done is to improve a wide range of educational campaigns. We need a behavioral change, and how do you get a behavioral change?



"You need a lot of campaigns, tv, radio to appeal to citizens to stop the violence. Stop the vigilante and stop the attack by security personnel on the media and other citizens,” Mr. Kpebu disclosed.



He continued “You need to ramp up your education for those who are attacking Journalists, it means they don’t understand. If you improve education everywhere you should flash our society everywhere to stop the violence against Journalists and other professionals.



“The laws that we have, we should enforce them, we need to hold people in authority to be able to account for being in law court to hold people who commit these human right violations.”



However, the Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the UN report on Human Rights Practices are in bad taste for the country.



The North Tongu MP also described the report as depressing.



“The latest Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released by the United States Department of State a few days ago (April 12, 2022) on Ghana and some 197 other countries contain rather depressing and grim findings about our nation which must be of great worry to all Ghanaians,” he tweeted.