Government must come clean on current load shedding – Minority

General News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament says the government must come clean on the ongoing load shedding for Ghanaians.



According to the Minority, they have observed with serious concern, the recent persistent power outages also known as ‘dumsor’ being witnessed across the country, particularly during peak hours.



“This appears to be worsening with many parts of the country experiencing long hours of darkness without prior notice to consumers.



“While most Ghanaians have been witnessing intermittent power outages, others have been experiencing low currents and occasional high voltage leading to damages of their electrical gadgets and equipment in some cases,” the Ranking Member on Mines and Energy Committee, John Abdulai Jinapor stated in a press release.



He continued: “It is a well known fact especially, amongst energy sector players that the current outages the country is experiencing is due to gas shortages coupled with serious challenges with the procurement of alternative fuels due the precarious financial state of the Energy sector SOEs.



“Most of the Energy sector SOEs have continued to witness worsening financial positions since the assumption of office of President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia, despite their administration receiving over 20 billion cedis in ESLA revenues and about 40 billion cedis in petroleum revenues.



He stated that more disturbing is the deliberate decision by Government communicators and Energy Sector SOEs to keep mute whilst the ordinary Ghanaian is made to experience this avoidable state of load shedding.



“We therefore call on Government and responsible government agencies to come clean on the current state of power outages as a matter of urgency and provide a schedule if need be to enable the ordinary consumer and industry to plan and avoid damages of their electrical equipment.”