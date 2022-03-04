Government misappropriating funds for La General Hospital – Akandoh

Health News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has accused the government of misappropriating the 68 million Euros for re-construction works of the La General Hospital.



The main opposition National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency in the Western North Region made the accusation when he led a committee and the MP for La-Dadekotopon Constituency to inspect the site for the construction of the La General Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.



According to him, it has been two years since the hospital was closed down to pave way for its redevelopment due to the dilapidated nature of the previous structure.



“As Parliament, we have approved the money for the construction of the hospital. I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the government has misapplied the money meant for the construction,” he admitted.



“The government can prove me wrong by coming to the site to get the work done, but the project site is yet to see any significant progress despite the money made available for the project,” he bemoaned.



He said the issue about the La General hospital reconstruction project is beyond the Health Minister, Kweku Agyemang Manu because on two occasions on the floor of Parliament, he lied about the project, and when his attention was drawn to it, he promised to see to it that construction commences till date.



Mr. Akandoh explained that nothing shows work will commence any time soon on the project.



The MP for the area, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, also expressed her disappointment on why the project has since not started