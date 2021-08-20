Government makes funds available for siamese twins' separation surgery – Agyeman-Manu

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The surgery to separate a set of twins conjoined at the head will come off in September, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has disclosed,



He told the media that the government has also made available the necessary funding for the surgery.



The procedure is set to cost GHS3 million.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised on 5 July 2021 to fund the surgery which will take place at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.



The mother of the twins is a 15-year-old girl – Rebecca Bansah.



According to Mr. Agyeman-Manu, “We wrote and sent our needs to the Chief of Staff”, adding: “They have written to release funds to us”.



“We have started procurement processes toward procurement of the equipment that will enable the doctors to perform the surgeries”, he noted.



“So, we are seriously on course”, he assured those concerned.



He said: “We haven’t had any problem at all”.



“Some equipment have even arrived and we are actually getting things fast to get things moving,” he added