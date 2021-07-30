Government make strides in road construction

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: GNA

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says Government’s plan to develop the road sector is on course, with the overall progress on road construction standing at 70 percent as at the end of June 2021.



Presenting the Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday in Accra disclosed that from January to June 2021, routine maintenance was carried out on 11,174km of the trunk road network; 5,389km of the feeder road network; and 2,937km of the urban road network.



The Minister said additionally, periodic maintenance comprising; re-gravelling/spot improvement and resealing works were carried out in the same period on 44km, 167km and 262km of the trunk, feeder and urban road networks respectively.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has prioritized roads for economic development, during this year’s State of the Nation Address, declared 2021 as the “2nd Year of Roads”.



Works began in 2020 for the construction of some 50 bridges nationwide aimed at improving connectivity within areas cut-off by waterways.



The Minister said works were completed on the Phase one of the Tema Motorway roundabout in June 2020, adding that the 2nd Phase of the project which involved the 3rd tier of the interchange was expected to take off by the third quarter of 2021.



He said with the completion of the first Phase of the Obetsebi Lamptey Circle Interchange and other ancillary works, construction works on the second phase of the project had started in earnest and was currently at a physical progress of 15 percent.



“In 2020, works were also started on the La Beach Road Project (Lot 1 & 2), which involves improving capacity along the Accra Tema Beach Road and the construction of a 3-tier interchange at Nungua Barrier.



“Physical progress for Lot 1 and Lot 2 is 13 percent and 11 percent respectively. Physical progress of works on the Kumasi Lake Roads and Drainage Extension projects is 73 percent complete as at the end of June 2021”, he said.



The Finance Minister announced that the construction of seven bridges in Kulun, Garu (2No.), Ambalara, Kulungugu, Doninga, and Sissili in the Northern Region were completed.



In addition, works have been completed on some 13 Spanish Bridges located in Detsebu, Dayi, Tsawoea, Alabo, Osiem, Birim, Akora, Osene, Okyi, Bukam, Linkale and Mogli. Also, Works on five Belgium Bridges are nearing completion.



He said the first batch of 21 steel bridge components have arrived in the country and works have started on some 14 of them, whilst the substructures of three others have been completed.



He announced that the government had awarded contracts for the implementation of 84 critical regional and inter-regional road projects with an estimated length of 2,237.51km at a cost of GH¢7,839 million.