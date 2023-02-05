Government lacks mental health understanding – Psychologist

Health News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

A Psychology Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Dankwa, has urged the government to put in place adequate interventions to ensure the improvement of mental healthcare in the country.



According to him, it is surprising that mental health issues are under discussed and under prioritised in national issues. He argued that mental disorder causes a heavy burden for society and therefore needs urgent attention.



The UG Don remarked in an interview with Radio Univers that the government's focus on nurses and doctors rather than mental health practitioners demonstrates the government's serious disregard for the country's mental health issues. He termed the situation as worrying.



“It is unfortunate that our research is not prioritised in the country.



"When anything occurs in the nation, a psychologist can handle it… But we won't get the opportunity unless we first make an effort to participate as a group. The government always invests significantly in politics and neglects mental health issues. Whenever a medical doctor graduates from medical school, they are posted to hospitals to work. But every hospital requires a psychologist, which they don't post.



“For instance, a preacher may have advised a woman not to undergo surgery or a cesarean section to allow herself to be cut by a knife. This person requires psychological help.



“Because there’s fear in that person. Then you post a doctor and leave a psychologist, which shows the lack of understanding of mental health issues by our leaders in this country,” he said.



Dr Ernest also appealed to the government to prioritise the health industry and provide funding to finance the mental healthcare needs of the country.





