Government lacks ideas, only engaged in cronyism, nepotism - Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has run out of ideas and was only engaging in cronyism and nepotism in the name of governance.



According to Mahama, the government had broken the social pact that it had with the citizenry when they assumed office in 2017.



He accused government of engaging in acts that continue to shrink the democratic space while clamping down on rights. He added that democratic institutions were increasingly being weakened by questionable appointments.



"A government bereft of ideas has resorted to incarceration of critical voices, name calling of the citizens, and unfair categorisation of the labour force and huge numbers of unemployed youth as lazy and underserving.



"Worse of all, the government has been using chaotic shouts and insincere

technical analysis laden with dubious comparisons and outright untruths to manage the narratives," he said during a May 2, 2022 public lecture in Accra.



According to him, whiles many people believed that the NPP government had good intentions coming into office, the economic reality of the last few years shows that only the President's inner circle continues to benefit whiles the people suffer.



"Today, most Ghanaians feel they were hoodwinked, and this is manifesting in their personal livelihood and their daily struggles.



"Perhaps, the most defining challenge of our time is making the economy work for everybody. Over the last several months, our political space and societal reaction has been dominated by discussions on the challenges with introducing more taxation.



"These conversations have been against the backdrop of unparalleled cronyism and nepotism, breaches of the basic tenets of conflict of interest, transparency and accountable governance, and misplaced spending priorities by the President and his inner circle," he added.



Former President John Dramani Mahama on May 2 delivered a widely publicized lecture on the state of the nation.



In a post shared on Facebook on April 29, 2022 announcing the lecture, Mahama said that for Ghana to move in the right direction, it requires a leadership that is attentive to the needs of the citizenry and acts according to law to ensure that these needs are catered for.



The lecture, which took place at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, was well attended by top NDC functionaries and the rank and file of the party.



Watch the livestream below:







Find Mahama's full speech below



