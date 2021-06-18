Government is vigorously pursuing afforestation schemes - Lands Minister

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor says government is actively and vigorously pursuing afforestation schemes in an effort to restore the nation's forest cover.



He made the remark at a UK-Ghana press conference held today, Friday 18th June, 2021 as part of the UK Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth, Anna-Marie Trevelyan's visit to Ghana.



Samuel Abu Jinapor touched on the Green Ghana Day which was held on June 11 2021 where at least 5 Million trees were planted nationwide as parts of efforts to protect the country's forest cover.



Samuel Abu Jinapor highlighted three key activities being pursued by the Ministry including illegal mining, curbing illegal harvesting of trees and aggressive afforestation program.



Earlier, a close door meeting with the outgoing UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Ian Walker were held where the discussions centred on how to further strengthen UK-Ghana relationship.



The outgoing envoy at a recent farewell meeting with H. E the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated " although I leave after 4 years , I have a genuine sense of taking Ghana with me in my heart".