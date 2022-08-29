Government is undaunted; Free SHS has been good so far – Bawumia on calls for review

General News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the government remains undaunted in its quest to continue implementing the Free Senior High School policy despite calls for it to be reviewed.



According to him, the implementation of the policy has so far been good and has led to a lot of youth, who would have otherwise not been able to afford secondary school education, becoming graduates.



He indicated that the implementation of the policy would continue because it is essential to the development of the country.



“Our government under (the leadership of) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo introduced the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy in 2017 to secondary education free for every Ghanaians child, and this has brought great relief to parents.



“Government is undaunted and will continue to work hard to fulfil this promise to the people of Ghana. We cannot really afford to disappoint the youth and the future leaders of our country.



“So far, so good. The Free SHS has seen the enrolment of hundreds of thousands of people from the boys and girls who will otherwise not be able to attain senior high School education. We are also very pleased that as a result of the Free SHS, more girls have enrolled, and there is now virtual agenda parity in all senior high schools across the country between boys and girls,” he said at the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Accra High Senior High School.



The vice president reiterated that despite many challenges facing the country due to external factors, the government would do everything to continue the programme.



He, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to support the government as it “delivers this core mandate of preparing future leaders better for a prosperous Ghana.”



The vice president’s comments come after many stakeholders in the education sector, including faith-based organisations, called for the policy to be reviewed.



Ghanaians have called for a review of the policy because the government has been having issues paying suppliers of food to the schools, which has led to periodic shortages of food.



