Government is committed to protecting coastal communities against tidal impact - Asenso-Boakye

Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: GNA

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister of Works and Housing, on Wednesday said the government is deeply concerned about the perennial destruction caused by tidal waves in communities along the country’s coastal lines.



He has, therefore, expressed his resolve to put in measures to curb the phenomenon to mitigate its impact on residents.



Addressing the media after touring some coastal communities, which were recently affected by tidal waves in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, the Minister said the protection of those communities was high on the government’s agenda and would do everything possible to address the situation.



The tour was to enable the Minister to obtain first-hand information on the level of destruction and impact on the affected communities to enable him to make informed decision to mitigate the situation.



He was accompanied by Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, Mr Elliot Agbenorwu, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South, Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, and other staff of the Ministry.



“The protection of coastal areas from tidal waves, to prevent the destruction of property and loss of lives and livelihood, is one of the key activities of the Ministry,” Mr Asenso-Boakye said.



“And since I have been in office, I have had the opportunity to go through some of the issues and monitored media reports on what is going on in these communities.”



“I want to assure you that the government is committed to protecting your lives, protecting your livelihood and your property.”



Five communities: Agavadzi, Salakope, Adina, Blekusu and Amutinu were recently hit by tidal waves, causing destruction to hundreds of property and displacing more than 1000 residents in the process.



While assuring the residents in the five affected communities of their safety, Mr Asenso-Boakye said government would soon commence the second phase of the Blekusu-Adina Sea Defence Project to protect the affected communities against future tidal attacks.



He said about eight kilometres of sea defence wall was expected to be constructed from Agavedi to adjoining coastal communities.



“What is left is that government is putting the financial arrangements together and I am very hopeful that in the course of this year we should commence the construction of the sea defence project here,” he said.



In 2015, the government signed a contract with Amadi Company Limited for the construction of a sea defence wall at some eight communities in the Municipality following continuous attacks by tidal waves.



The first phase of the project, which commenced in 2016, tackled the coastal stretch from Havedzi/Horvi-Blekusu-Agavedi.



The second phase was to be constructed from Agavedi-Salakope-Amutinu-Adina to other coastal communities.



Ms Gomashie, on her part, appealed to the Government to keep to its word by constructing the sea defence to mitigate the plight of the residents.



Torgbigah Adamah III, the Paramount Chief of Somey Traditional Area, was hopeful that the Minister’s visit would spur the government on to take urgent steps to curb the situation.



He appealed to the authorities to ensure they assigned a contractor to the project to complete the full stretch of the coastal line to avert possible disaster to nearby communities.