Government is committed to completing stalled housing projects – Asenso-Boakye

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: Peace FM

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has said the government is committed to completing stalled housing projects in the country.



“Government has resolved to complete all existing and stalled projects within the short term while implementing other media to long term strategies that will ultimately increase access to adequate, safe, secure and affordable housing options for the low to middle-income groups in the country,” he said.



He gave the assurance at the Minister’s Press Briefing in Accra on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



He said the government is pursuing all available options for the completion of all stalled housing projects including the Saglemi Housing Project stressing however that government will not renege on its duty to ensure that Ghanaians obtain value-for-money in housing projects.



It is estimated that 60% of Ghana’s population need some form of government assistance to support them access housing while 35% will not be able to access housing even with government support.



However, responding to these statistics, the Minister said the government is putting in place measures to address the country’s housing deficit. He said plans are far advanced towards the establishment of the Ghana Housing Authority that will help complement the activities of the National Housing and Mortgage Fund in addressing the challenges of the housing market in the country.



