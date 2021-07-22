Government is afraid to tell Ghanaians how much it spent on Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels – Azeem

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Anti-corruption campaigner, Vitus Azeem, has described as disappointing the Finance Minister’s response to a question filed in parliament by North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) on the cost of President Akufo- Addo’s recent travel to France, Belgium and South Africa.



The Minister had asked for more time to be able to answer the question. In what appears to be a twist of events, the minister told Parliament Wednesday, June 21 that he was not the go-to person for the details of the President’s travels.



“The current practice is that the Ministry of Finance releases quarterly funds to the Heads of Department, in this case, Office of Government Machinery, Chief of Staff for all the operational activities of the office,” he said.



“To facilitate the safe coordination of the President’s travels, domestic and foreign, the Office of Government Machinery and the National Security Secretariat work together to achieve this.



“Mr Speaker, the President’s domestic and international travels are matters to do with National Security. The National Security Minister is best placed to furnish this Honourable House with the details needed,” added.



This Mr Azeem said is disappointing. Speaking to Eric Mawuena Egbeta on 3FM’s ‘Hot Edition’, the anti-corruption crusader said it is a ploy by the government to evade accountability.



“I’m disappointed because politicians always hide behind certain faulty laws to withhold information from the public. This is a financial matter, accountability to Ghanaians, what is national security about this? It’s not as if the president is now going, he has travelled and come back so why is it a security matter?”, he said.



It said it is obvious that after asking for more time, the government realized it spent more than it should and it afraid to let Ghanaians know the truth.