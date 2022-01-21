Government introduces pre-engineering course for students without science background

Regional News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: GNA

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, on Wednesday announced the introduction of a one-year pre-engineering course for graduates of Senior High School students without a background in science.





The programme, the Minister said, would be piloted at the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) and Pentecost University, urging prospective students to apply through the Universities' websites.



Speaking at the launch of the programme in Accra, Dr Adutwum, said the deadline for application was February 7, 2022, and that the programme would start in March 2022.



He said the students would be taught in physics, chemistry, elective mathematics, technical drawing and Information and Communication Technology and when successful, they would be admitted to pursue the engineering course of their choice at the Universities.



He said the initiative was to encourage Arts students who had the desire to offer engineering programmes in the universities to do so and also promote the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the country.



"The intervention is part of the Ministry’s plans to transform education in the country and to respond to the needs of industry players and to be competitive in the market sphere," he said.



He said change was inevitable and that it was imperative for all stakeholders to support the paradigm shift to provide a career path for students to respond to the industrial revolution and contribute to national development.



Dr Adutwum charged public universities to help students to develop their critical thinking abilities to be innovative and solve problems.



He said the Ministry was working assiduously to focus on education 4.0- the desired approach to learning that aligned itself with the emerging fourth industrial revolution like smart technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.



"We are not going to lower the standards of the universities but help in strengthening the system and support more students with creative ideas to venture into the engineering space," he said.



Professor Richard Amankwah, the Vice-Chancellor, UMAT, said the University was poised to support the initiative and give opportunities to students with the desired interest to offer engineering programmes.



Mr Michael Wisdom Kwame Gyimah, Chief Information Officer, Pentecost University, said the collaboration would strengthen STEM education and contribute to national growth.