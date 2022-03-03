Government injects GH¢7bn into retooling 47 TVETs – Peter Antwi-Boasiako

Regional News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

The Deputy Director-General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has announced that the government has injected an amount of GHS7 billion into the retooling of all 47 Technical and Vocational and Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country.



According to Mr. Peter Antwi-Boasiako, over the past four years, all vocational and technical training centers have had state-of-the-art equipment to shore up technical training in the country.



He said these are the measures the government has put in place to revamp the 47 technical institutions across the country.



Mr. Antwi-Boasiako noted that through government support, the concentration on technical and vocational education is changing.



“As a commission, we are changing the narrative for TVET education in the country,” he stated.



Explaining on the work of the commission with the mandate to regulate vocational, technical institutions to the tertiary level, he said hitherto “we had the National Vocational Technical Institute (NTVI) which was responsible for the vocational schools, Technical Examination Unit under the Ghana Education Service (GES) was also responsible for technical institutions, the National Board for Professional Examination was responsible for regulating Higher National Diploma (HND) institutions, and the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training for regulating the TVET space but all these have been merged and brought under the Ministry of Education to chart a new way forward for technical and vocational education.”



He noted that in addition, some training and vocational institutions under 18 Ministries in the areas of aviation, tourism among others have all been brought under the Ministry of Education with the commission supervising all their activities.



Per this merger nobody can operate a TVET in the country without the permission of the commission, he maintained.



He said this has also corrected the situation where students complete TVETs and cannot pursue tertiary education because of some disparities in their certificates.



He stated that these are the news service for the improvement of TVETs while making sure graduates from the TVET institutions are well-rounded with entrepreneurial skills going forward such as in countries like Germany and Australia.