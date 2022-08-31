Government increasing fund for phase two of GPSNP to benefit more Ghanaians - Minister

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

Deputy minister of local government and rural development, Hon. Augustine Collins Ntim has disclosed that the government in its devoted effort to ameliorate poverty, has planned to expand funding for phase two of the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP) to assist more people.



According to him, the World Bank and the Government of Ghana-sponsored project which was funded with 80 million dollars in phase one, is set to be funded

with 100 million dollars in phase two.



This will in turn cater to 100 districts and additional employees or beneficiaries compared to the first phase which covered only 80 districts.



He said the dream of the ministry is to do this expansion to help benefit more people within the various communities and other deprived areas.



He disclosed that, apart from it being expanded to benefit more people in phase two, there is going to be a productive inclusion (PI) where beneficiaries are going to receive training in various fields such as soap, animal rearing, crop production, etc to help them establish themselves in addition to the already existing Labour Intensive Public Works (LIPW) where beneficiaries are still going to receive remuneration from the government.



He said this will help alleviate poverty and mitigate climate change from the various communities as has been the dream of President Nana Addo.



The minister who adds as MP for the Ofinso North Constituency addressed a gathering of beneficiaries and district officers in a cashew project site at Kajaji in the Sene East district of the Bono East region and said the good news was that 70 percent proceeds of sales made from profit-making projects, is going to be given to the community for its development and welfare.

The minister expressed satisfaction over how their cashew plantation project has been progressing.



About 1.6 million Ghanaians have been targeted to benefit from the GPSNP which aims to strengthen and improve social safety nets and productive inclusion of the poor and vulnerable across the country.



The project will also help to improve the incomes and productivity of the poor and vulnerable.



Whilst some of these projects are profit-making ones, others are not.

Thus they are solely developmental projects. These models include Plantation, Dams, Roads, or any other pressing development project the district may require.

They have therefore been classified under Climate Change, Mitigation, and Intervention (CCMI).



The minister who expressed joy over the progress of work at Kajaji said, the government was committed to expanding the project to help its poverty alleviation dream.



"The workers on the project site are happy about it since they're now employed. The most interesting thing is that during a dry season where some become jobless, these workers still have work to do, and this brings a lot of money into the system". He said.



The deputy minister said he was happy beneficiaries were cooperating with the project since it had been the president's dream to help resolve poverty canker from the system through this means.



He however encouraged workers on the site to do their possible best to make the project yield fruit for the benefit of the community. According to him, Sene East District was still going to be included in the second phase.



This can help most of them to own a plantation and an enterprise whilst still working on the government project.



The deputy minister who toured three districts within the Bono East Region on Wednesday to monitor the progress of work said that phase one which had a two-year duration, is ending in December 2022; whilst phase two starts in December 2022 to 2025.



The two other districts he visited were Pru West and Nkoranza North where similar plantations are being undertaken. The minister encouraged each district to keep on doing good work to help support the government's dream.