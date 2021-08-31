Government inaugurates Abaam Community Mining Scheme

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Hon. George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines has warned owners of community concessions that government would not hesitate to withdraw their licenses if they do not follow religiously the regulations on their activities.



According to him, government plans to make Ghanaians benefit greatly from the extractive industry but that will not be at the expense of the country’s environment.



He said that the protocols and rules pertaining to community mining are explicit and that anyone who acts in contravention will not be spared by the law.



The Deputy Minister stated this today, Tuesday August 31 2021 during the launch of a Community Mining Scheme at Kwaebibirem Akyem, Abaam in the Eastern Region.



He relayed to the gathering that the government is keen on sanitizing the mining space to generate more revenue and employment for Ghanaians.



He noted with excitement that the arrival of the community mining scheme in the town will open up more economic activities and also improve the lives of the people.



Hon. Mireku Duker mentioned that the wellbeing of the Ghanaian ranks high above anything on the priorities of government and that any move which includes the implementation of the community mining policy is geared towards the attainment of that objective.



The Member of Parliament for Kade Constituency, Hon. Alexander Kojo Agyare exhorted the youth of the community to be confident in the government to provide them with job opportunities.



Stressing on the impact of negative mining practices on water bodies and other resources, Hon. Kojo Agyare urged the youth of the area to help government combat the menace since the community is not left out of the ramifications of the menace.



He reiterated that the President of the Republic is not against mining but wants it to be done in a way that future generations are not harmed by the activities of the current generation.



The Municipal Chief Executive of the Kade, Hon Seth Antwi Bosiako said he was relieved that a job-creation avenue has been gifted the area by the President through the Lands Ministry.



He made a promise to government that his outfit will collaborate with relevant institutions to ensure adherence to the mining protocols.



He said there will be field inspectors who will provide assistance to the miners to make their activities more environment-friendly. Present at the inaugural ceremony were the MP for Kade, Mr. Alexander Kojo Agyare, Ag. CEO of Minerals Commission, Mr. Martin Ayisi, Mr. Ben Aryee, the Advisor on Mines to the Minister, Mr. Nelson Ahedor, Director Small Scale and Industrial Minerals, the DCE of Kade Mr. Seth Antwi-Biosiako and other Associations also joined in at the ceremony.



