Government holds talks with UTAG over conditions of service

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The government is expected to meet the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) as it moves to avert a pending strike by the latter over better conditions of service.



Speaking to Asaase Radio on Thursday, the deputy minister of employment and labour relations, Bright Wireko-Brobbey said “UTAG has also put out their demands and this morning we are meeting them to look at their demands so that there will not be any strike action.”



UTAG has announced a strike beginning from Monday, January 10, 2022.



The association in a statement indicated that at an emergency meeting held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG, among other things, reviewed and examined the response of the Chief Executive of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to its letter dated 11th November 2021.



The association had in the said letter requested for a copy of the report of the 2021 Labour Market Survey (LMS) and expressed the need for agreed timelines for the implementation of the LMS to be respected.



“It is unfortunate to report that the NEC of UTAG is yet to receive a copy of the 2021 Labour Market Survey (LMS) Report from the FWSC and considering that the LMS commenced in mid-2019, the pace of work leaves much to be desired,” it bemoaned.