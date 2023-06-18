Government holding funds that should go to GETFund, implications dire – Apaak

General News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has stated that implications for the government holding back funds that should go to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) are dire.



According to him, GETFund is unable to send its formula to Parliament because the government is yet to release funds to them.





“The big one that many Ghanaians are not aware of is that GETFund has failed to bring its formula to Parliament and this should have happened in the first quarter. That has not happened because of the capping. The government is holding back the funds that should go fully to GETFund and GETFund doesn’t have sufficient funds to be able to present the formula and the implications for education are very dire.



“So GETFund will need to be resourced so that the formula can be brought to Parliament for us to approve so that the education sector doesn’t suffer,” Dr. Apaak stated.



However, the National Food Buffer Stock Company has been given a fourteen -day’s ultimatum to settle over 200 million Cedis owed the Ghana Food suppliers association.



According to the suppliers, since the 2021 academic year, the government has failed to settle arrears of over 200 million Cedis which the association has threatened to stage a protest at the Ministry of Education to press the government on their demands.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the spokesperson of the Ghana Food Suppliers association, Kweku Amedume said the association will not frustrate implementation of Free SHS policy as he took a swipe at the posture of CEO for Ghana Buffer Stock Company Abdul Hanan Wahab.