Government has started rewiring all major markets in Accra – Mohammed Sowah

The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has said that the Ministry of Energy under the Millennium Development Authority (MIDA) has started rewiring all major markets in Accra, including Makola Timber Market, Kaneshie.



This follows the recent fire outbreak in some markets in the capital and other parts of the country.



A Fire Preventive Committee has been formed involving the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), AMA Engineers, Metro National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), and other agencies to go on a city-wide inspection and action exercise, especially in public places to quell rampant fire outbreaks in Accra; The AMA boss has said.



“The Electricity Company of Ghana should ensure the stability of power as they always do.



“Per the structural integrity report on the burnt building, it was observed that the structure is weak and compromised hence must be pulled down. The services of the 48 Regiment Engineers of the Ghana Armed Forces have been contracted to pull down the building on Sunday, August 22 2021.



“The Ministry of Trade and Industry has finalized a comforting package for the affected traders, which will be announced at a separate event soon,” he said at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, August 19.



Statement by the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra on the Report of the Makola Fire Committee



Good morning distinguished ladies and gentlemen of the media, I welcome you all to this press briefing to present the report of the committee set up to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 5 2021.



As you recall, it took the firefighters four (4) days to put off the fire due to the nature of the fire and allied reasons. Permit me to use this opportunity to thank the dedicated team of Fire Officers on duty, our committed Police officers that responded swiftly in providing security, our devoted NADMO Officers for emergency services, unfaltering Military Officers for staying on the ground, and our unwavering Metro Guards for controlling trading activities.



It is informative to note that on Friday, July 9 2021, a day after the fire was completely extinguished, at the disaster site, I, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, commissioned a seven-member committee under the Chairmanship of the Metro Director of NADMO, Mr Henry Nii Lantey Plange to investigate the cause of the fire. Make appropriate recommendations. Ascertain the number of shops and victims affected, assess the Structural Integrity of the building, assess the operational protocol of firefighting, and any issue of interest.



I am here to inform you that the committee has its work: making critical observations, recommendations, and management decisions.



CRITICAL OBSERVATIONS



1. Erratic power outages



Even though the Electricity Company of Ghana reported that there was no power outage in the national grid at the Makola area, the traders both in the burnt building and outside reported three (3) different outages in the earlier hours of the incident day.



The intermittent outages led to the use of generators which was believed to had caused the fire on the top floor. It is important to stress that over 90% of shops own and use small-size generators as an alternative power supply anytime the national grid goes off. Lately, because there is no ‘DUMSOR’, it appears regular servicing of their generators has been forgotten.



2. Exposure and disorganized wiring system



The committee also observed naked and haphazardly exposed electrical wires in the building. This, coupled with bad electrical wiring, especially by unprofessional electricians and the use of sub-standard gadgets, is very worrying.



4. Difficulty of access to water



Though the Ghana Water Company Limited reported of available water supply in the Central Business District, the Ghana National Fire Service indicated that due to low pressure of the water, they have to go to Kwame Nkrumah Circle and adjoining areas to access water and that affected the timely response to fighting the fire.



For the avoidance of doubt, let me clarify that the Ghana National Fire Service responded to the distress call about 10mins after the first call, and multiple appliances were instantly mobilized from several Fire stations, including the Metro Fire office, to fight the fire.



5. Expired fire Extinguishers and lack of Knowledge of the use of fire extinguishers



The committee also noticed that though almost every shop had a fire extinguisher which was acquired on the advice of the Ghana National Fire Service, it is suspected that many of them could be expired. However, it is instructive to note that it is the fire extinguishers of the shop owners used in fighting the fire before the Fire Service team arrived.



6. The absence of Insurance Policy



It was observed with regret that the traders do not have insurance, the same as the affected building jointly owned by two (2) private people.



CAUSE OF FIRE



Smoke was noticed in front of one of the shops (Afia 1 2 3 enterprises) on the second floor of the building from a generator set switched on to power their store; an attempt was made to put off the fire with their fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.



The flame of the spark fire caught up a hanging banner which further spread the fire to other shops on that floor and later to other parts of the building.



Checks from the Control Room of the Electricity Company of Ghana and their Fault Office records could not confirm power outages as alleged.



Recommendations and Action



Based on the foregoing, the Committee recommendations and management decisions are as follows:



1. That the report is shared with the Ghana Water Company to find a way to resolve the low pressure of water in the Central Business District as well as repair damaged or unused fire hydrants.



2.The Electricity Company of Ghana should ensure the stability of power as they always do.



3.Per the structural integrity report on the burnt building, it was observed that the structure is weak and compromised; hence must be pulled down. The services of the 48 Regiment Engineers of the Ghana Armed Forces have been contracted to pull down the building on Sunday, August 22 2021.



4.The Ministry of Trade and Industry has finalized a comforting package for the affected traders, which will be announced at a separate event soon.



5.The Central Government, through the Ministry of Energy under MIDA, has started rewiring all major markets in Accra, including Makola, Timber Market, Kaneshie, et al.



6.A Fire Preventive Committee has been formed, which includes GNFS, AMA Engineers, Metro NADMO, and other agencies to go on a city-wide inspection and action exercise, especially in public places such as the markets in our quest to quell these rampant fire outbreaks in Accra.



I thank all stakeholders including the media, GUTA, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and others not mentioned for their support.