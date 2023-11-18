Government has pumped GH¢16 billion into expanding, fixing roads – Ofori-Atta

General News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Akufo-Addo government has expanded and improved the road network by investing about GH¢16 billion, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said.



In the 2024 budget he presented to parliament on Wednesday, 15 November 2023, Mr Ofori-Atta said through this investment, the government recorded "the most kilometers of roads and interchanges done in our history".



Also, he said resources were mobilised and deployed to expand the railway network, including connecting Tema to Mpakadan to promote trade on the Eastern Corridor.



Additionally, he said 12 fish landing sites and two fishing harbours were constructed at a cost of GH¢19.5 million to promote the fishery-based livelihoods of our coastal folks.



The government, he noted, also "improved community infrastructure by investing GH¢2.2 billion into over 2,000 projects under the IPEP initiative" while spending GH¢190.3 million under the Zongo Development Fund, to promote inner city development.