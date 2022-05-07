Government has lived up to expectations of making Ghana safer – Bawumia

General News of Saturday, 7 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Government has invested heavily in Ghana’s security sector, Bawumia
Bawumia commends IGP Dampare
Vice president commissions Shukura District Police Command
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has delivered on its promise of making Ghana safer and more peaceful.
Dr. Bawumia said that Ghana is relatively safer and peaceful now because of investments the government has made in the security sector and this feat has been recognised by the international community.
The vice president, who said this at the inauguration of the Shukura District Police Command, added that the government will continue to invest in the country’s security agencies so that they will have all the needed tools to protect the citizenry.
“This government has lived up to the expectations [in boosting safety and security in the country]. Ghana continues to enjoy a good reputation as a peaceful and safe country with an enviable international image as an oasis of peace. Recent data shows that we are the 2nd most peaceful country in Africa and the most peaceful country in West Africa. This is according to the most recent Global Peace Index.
"The peace and stability of our country could not be achieved and maintained without the significant efforts of the law enforcement agencies,” he is quoted to have said.
Dr Bawumia further assured that the Shukura District Police Command will help protect the lives and properties of the people of Laterbiokorshie, Abbosey Okai, Mataheko, Shukura and other surrounding communities.
Also, Dr. Bawumia commended the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for putting measures in place to change the face of policing in the country.
Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below: