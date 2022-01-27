Government has fully paid caterers for 2021 2nd term academic year – Gender Minister

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Government of Ghana has fully paid all caters under the Ghana School Feeding Programme for the second term of the 2021 academic year, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has said.



All the caters have therefore been asked to cook a good and nutritious meal in the right portions to serve the children.



A statement issued on Thursday, January 27 said “This is to notify the caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCEs) and the general public that the government has fully paid caterers for the second term of the 2021 Academic year.



“Caterers are kindly entreated to cook good and nutritious meals in the right portions for our children.



“We humbly urge caterers to cooperate with the Ministry through the Ghana School Feeding Secretariat so we can together serve the children better.”





