Government has failed in agriculture policies in the country - Eric Opoku

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Asunafo South and a Ranking Member on Parliament's Committee on Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has stated categorically that the government has failed in the agriculture policies implemented so far.



According to him, in the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review, the government stated that the country spent an amount of US$2 billion on the importation of food to supplement local production, an excuse he described as outrageous.



"The Minister of Finance stated emphatically that Ghana cannot survive without food import and there's a need to relook on the agriculture policies. This admission shows that government has completely failed on agriculture policies implemented," he lamented.



Eric Opoku further stated that the Ghana COCOBOD is indebted to the tune of GH¢12 billion.



He also condemned the action taken by COCOBOD for not paying annual allowance to cocoa farmers because of the unavailability of funds by the government.



Eric Opoku made this known while speaking on the floor of parliament during the debate on the 2022 Mid-Year Budget presented in parliament by Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, July 25, 2022.



