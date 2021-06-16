Government gives three regions compaction trucks under ‘Clean Ghana’ campaign  

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions have taken delivery of eight brand new compaction trucks for enhanced waste management and sanitation in the regions. Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister who inaugurated the trucks in Sunyani on Monday, said the vehicles were in line with the “Clean Ghana” campaign initiated by the government.



Under the campaign, Mad. Justina Owusu-Banahene explained the government intended to provide 500 compaction trucks nationwide for refuse collection and management.



She said the government had prioritised waste management and sanitation, and therefore appealed to Ghanaians to avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and support the campaign for improved sanitation.



Mad Owusu-Banahene indicated it required a concerted approach to keep the nation clean and therefore advised everybody to be environmentally friendly to keep their surroundings clean at all times.



She entreated the regions to ensure proper maintenance of the trucks and urged drivers to take good care of the trucks.



