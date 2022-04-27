Government generally respected court orders – US human rights report

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Judicial officials reportedly accepted bribes



US report says Judiciary suffers unlawful influence, corruption



Bribery allegations leveled against judges probed by judicial body



The 2021 edition of the U.S. Department of State’s Annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices has revealed that the judiciary suffers from unlawful influence and corruption.



According to the report, judicial officers reportedly took bribes to fast track cases or postpone same.



In other circumstances, the bribe was to ‘lose’ records or issue favorable rulings in the interest of the one who paid the bribe.



Under the report section titled “Denial of Fair Public Trial”, it indicated that a judicial complaint unit that operated within the Ministry of Justice addressed some of the concerns including bribery of judges brought before it.



It also noted that the government generally abided by court orders.



“While the constitution and law provide for an independent judiciary, the judiciary was subject to unlawful influence and corruption.



“Judicial officials reportedly accepted bribes to expedite or postpone cases, “lose” records, or issue favorable rulings for the payer of the bribe.



“A judicial complaints unit within the Ministry of Justice headed by a retired Supreme Court justice addressed complaints from the public, such as unfair treatment by a court or judge, unlawful arrest or detention, missing trial dockets, delayed trials and rendering of judgments, and bribery of judges. The government generally respected court orders,” the report said.



