Government fulfils promise to absorb Hydroxyurea sickle cell therapy under NHIS

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the Akufo-Addo government has decided to absorb the cost of hydroxyurea, a modifying therapy for sickle cell patients under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



Hydroxyurea is a treatment process for sickle cell anaemia, which helps prevent sickle-shaped red blood cells.



Dr Bawumia took to his Facebook page to make the announcement, as the world marked Sickle Cell Awareness Day on June 19th.



"As the world marked Sickle Cell Awareness Day on 19th June, I am pleased to announce that at a meeting I chaired on June 8, 2021, with stakeholders including Professor Ohene Frimpong, President of the Sickle Cell Foundation, the Minister of Health, the National Health Insurance Authority and NOVARTIS, it was agreed that hydroxyurea, a modifying therapy for sickle cell will now be provided under the NHIS to improve the physical health of people living with it," Dr Bawumia wrote.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a promise to place the therapy under the NHIS in the run-up to the 2020 elections, and the Vice President noted that the move, is a fulfilment of the promise.



