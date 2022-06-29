Government forcing PURC to increase electricity tariffs astronomically – Jinapor alleges

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians must resist attempts to increase electricity tariffs



Ghanaians are suffering from an economic downturn



Fuel prices have increased by 100% in less than six months, MP alleges



Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor, has alleged that the government is forcing the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to increase electricity tariffs steeply.



According to him, despite the recent high cost of living, government remained determined on increasing electricity tariffs astronomically.



Address the media in Parliament, Jinapor called on all Ghanaians to rise and resist the attempts by the government to make life more unbearable for them.



“We are ... aware that the Economic Management Team under the leadership of Dr Bawumia is cajoling and coercing and, in some instances, compelling the PURC to increase electricity tariffs at astronomical levels.



"… as we speak fuel prices have been increased by more than 100 percent in less than six months, this is unprecedented. Inflation has gone through the roof, over 30 percent with food inflation leading the race… Ghanaians are going through excruciating poverty. Ghanaians are going through untold hardships.



"… and so, this is not the time to exacerbate and increase the burden of the ordinary Ghanaian with such electricity hikes and tariffs. We call on civil society, the TUC (Trade Union Congress), well-meaning Ghanaians … to send a clear signal to the government of Ghana that we have had enough of this poor performance of the government,” he said.



Jinapor, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei Kusawgu, added that the government rather than putting in measures to help the reduce the hardship of Ghanaians, it is rather increasing taxes and tariffs which will end up worsening the plight of Ghanaians.



IB/SARA