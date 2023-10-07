Government financing model for infrastructural development is outmoded – Kyerematen

Politics of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has emphasized that his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) contains private-sector financing for infrastructural development.



According to Alan Kyerematen, Ghana’s underdevelopment is because successive governments have tried to fund developmental projects through their budgets, meanwhile, they lack the required funds.



He believes that private-sector financing can help to bridge this gap and accelerate infrastructural development in Ghana.



The GTP is a 15-point plan that aims to transform Ghana into a modern, industrialized nation. It focuses on key areas such as industrialization, agriculture, energy, health, and education.



Alan Kyerematen believes that industrialization is the key to job creation and economic growth. He has pledged to pursue a vigorous industrialization policy if he is elected president.



Mr Kyerematen expressed hope that he will receive support from the rank and file of the NDC, NPP, CPP, professionals, and the general public.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards