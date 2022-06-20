Government failed with communication on National Cathedral – Obeng Manu

Politics of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper, Yaw Obeng Manu, asserts government’s communication around the national cathedral project has been poor.



According to him, the true intent of the project has not been made clear to Ghanaians, leading to many questions and suspicions.



He expressed concerns over the inconsistencies in communication surrounding the project. “The communication around the National Cathedral has been poor. We have not been good at communicating the intent of the project. There is nothing wrong with the party and government saying we are building a National Cathedral. The communication and the fact that we’ve also not been consistent with the fact has been the problem.”



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed that the National Cathedral project which was initially designed to cost $100 million now will cost $350 million.



For the past week, the North Tongu MP has accused the government of siphoning public funds to facilitate a project it propagated as a personal and private pledge.



So far, the North Tongu MP has put out documents showing that an amount to the tune of GHC200 million has been dished out for the construction of the project.



In the Editors’ Take edition of the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, he charged the government, to be honest with Ghanaians. “Tell us it is a National Cathedral and we are using the taxpayer's money to build and these are the people leading the project. The communication around the project has not been right and Ghanaians need to know and understand why the cathedral is being built and with whose money.”