Government distributes 80 additional vehicles to second cycle schools

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: GNA

A total of 80 vehicles, comprising 75 buses and five Pickups have been distributed to some second cycle schools at a brief ceremony in Accra on Thursday.



The beneficiary schools were those that did not get vehicles during the third batch of distribution to ensure comfort and safe transportation for students during field trips.



This brings 275 buses, 420 Pickups and 493 motorbikes distributed to schools and agencies across the country by government from 2020.



The government in March 2020 distributed 365 Pickups out of 830 procured, 120 buses and 493 motorbikes to circuit supervisors out of 2,000 procured.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, speaking at the ceremony in Accra expressed government's commitment to provide quality secondary education as part of its transformation agenda.



Aside the provision of vehicles, the Vice President said the Government had invested in infrastructure projects such as classroom blocks, dormitories, canteens, and ICT centres and lauded the Education Ministry and GETFund Secretariat for the yeoman's job in securing the vehicles and urged the beneficiary institutions to ensure proper maintenance culture to prolong their lifespan.



Dr Bawumia reiterated the government's unalloyed commitment to implementing the Free Senior High School Policy, noting that since its roll-out had increased secondary school enrolment by 50 percent.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the education minister, re-affirmed the government's commitment to providing reliable transportation system for schools to ensure comfort and safety of students.