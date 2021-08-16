Government determined to resolve challenges in small scale mining sector - Lands Minister

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor says Government is determined to resolve challenges in the small scale mining sector in Ghana and will work to establish a full value addition in her mineral resources.



The Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor stated this when he hosted the Minister for Minerals of Sudan, Mohammed Basheer Abdalla Mennawwi who is the country to study Ghana's mining operations.



The Sudanese Minister led a three member delegation including the Sudanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Mohamed Abdehahman Yasin Mohamed to hold a bilateral talks on developing the mining sectors of both countries. The mutually-beneficial meeting centered on adding value to the minerals resources produced of the two countries.



The discourse also revolved aroundcreating a value chain in the mining sector that guarantees long term benefit for communities and the country as a whole.



Interacting with his Sudanese counterpart, the Hon. Minister for lands and Natural Resources extolled the Sudanese government for the effort made in embracing democratic reforms in the country.



He noted that the far-reaching impact of these democratic moves needs the development of a framework in that direction.



Sudan, an oil rich country has over the years been plagued with conflicts which have stampeded the growth of the country but the Hon. Minister was impressed with recent progress made.



Hon. Jinapor added that "democratic accountability of Sudan is a credit for not only Sudan but Africa as a whole".



Whiles commending his counterpart for making moves to seek audience with him, the Minister assured him of Ghana's unflinching support in using democratic means to exploit their resources for the development of their country.



He cited the cocoa industry where Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire have been able to determine the floor price of the commodity.



On his part, the Minister of Minerals for Sudan, Mohammed Basheer Abdalla Mennawi said his country has since 2018 established a national mining refinery which adds value to the minerals.



He also commended Ghana for being a shining light for peace, stability and progress on the continent.



Meanwhile, as part of his 4-day official visit to Ghana, the Sudanese Minister earlier paid a working visit to the Minerals Commission where he was briefed by the CEO, Mr. Martin Ayisi on mining operations in Ghana particularly in the areas of licencing régime for small and large scale mining, the mandate of the Commission, sustainable small scale mining, Corporate Social Responsibility of mining firms and Alternative Livelihood Scheme being roled out by Government.



Mr. Ayisi said, "the Commission has introduced Digitisation programme and e-services in the small scale mining processes which will be fully functional in September this year".



The Commission intends to use drones to help curb the illegal mining menace and also adopt the mercury-free mechanism to mine.



The Sudanese delegation accompanied by the Hon. Deputy Minister in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker also paid a working visit to the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) and will later this week visit Anglogold Iduapriem Gold Mines in Tarkwa as part of the official visit to Ghana.







