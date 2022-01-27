Government determined to reconstruct Apiate community - Lands Minister

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has assured chiefs and people of Apiate that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will make available the needed resources for the reconstruction and restoration of the town.



According to him, the government has resolved to ensure that the town is redeveloped into a modern town, equipped with electricity, good road network and other key Amenities.



“We are here to get a sense of the situation on the ground for purposes of the reconstruction of this community. We had a fruitful tour of the area and have equally engaged community members including the opinion leaders. It is very refreshing that the State Housing Company has done some considerable work of the structures we are dealing with.



“President Akufo-Addo is committed and government will take the necessary steps to reconstruct the Appiate community. Yesterday, I launched the Apiate Support Fund which was on the instructions of the President to help the Community members as well as use it for the reconstruction of the community, he maintained.



The Joint visit by the Ministers for Lands and Natural Resources and Works and Housing enabled them to undertake a comprehensive tour to assess progress made by state agencies working at the scene.



At a meeting with the chiefs and people of Apiate prior to his tour of the community, he reaffirmed the commitment of the government to ensure that such disaster does not reoccur in mining related communities.



He also disclosed that whiles efforts are being made to reconstruct the community, government will activate all necessary disaster responses to ensure that the victims and community members in general are well catered for.



“From here we will put in place the necessary framework and mechanism to move forward with the reconstruction of the community. Government is extremely committed to unleash the necessary responses to this disaster. The government is determined to rebuild this community,” he emphasised.



The Minister for works and housing Francis Asenso Boakye pledged his outfits readiness through the Department of rural housing the State Housing Company to work closely with the Lands Ministry to implement the resettlement plan.



At a brief visit to the temporary resettlement area which is almost completed for the victims, the two Ministers of State reaffirmed their resolve to help address the needs of the community particularly on the reconstruction scheme.



On Thursday, January 2022, a truck carrying explosives from Maxam Ghana limited collided with a motorcycle which caused an explosion at Appiatse, a suburb of Bogoso in the Western Region. 13 people have been so far recorded dead and many others with varying degrees of injures currently responding to treatment at hospitals in the region.



The Minister was accompanied on the working visit by the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, his Deputies and other officials.



