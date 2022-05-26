Government demands transactions on Achimota Forest land from Lands, Forest Commissions

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Lands Ministry gives Forest and Land Commissions ultimatum



Portions of Achimota Forest land sold



Nii Owoo Family owns part of Achimota Forest Lands



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has given a one-week ultimatum to the Lands and Forestry Commissions to produce information on all transactions affecting the one thousand, one hundred and eighty-five (1,185) acres of land acquired by the state for the Achimota Forest Reserve in 1927.



In a press release dated May 26, 2022, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the sector minister, indicated that his office has written letters addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Minister and the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission to take action regarding the release of documents on the said land.



The Forestry Commission has been given one week to submit;



all leases granted by the Forestry Commission over the 1,185 acres of land and any amendment or variations to those leases as well as any sublease or assignment granted over any part of the land.



While the Lands Commission has been asked to submit;



information on all transactions affecting the land acquired in 1927, including de-gazetting, leases, subleases, assignments and other transfers or disposition of any part of the lands in question whether made by the Forestry Commission or any other person.



The press statement also indicated that the Lands Minister has directed the Nii Owoo Royal Family to submit to his office, all subleases and assignments the family has given to any individual or groups of persons.



