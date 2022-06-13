Government committed to providing fair access and equal treatment to all education sector - Minister assures GNAPS

Regional News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

The Deputy Minister Of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, has said that the NPP government led by the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has great zeal and commitment to equally treat both public and private schools in the country.



According to him, the government's true commitment is the reason for the introduction of other unprecedented educational interventions.



He added that the government was not selective or discriminatory when it comes to the provision of assistance in the educational sector to the good people of Ghana. He said the party has equal plans and was ready to give equal access to students of both public and private schools.



Speaking during the Annual Week Launch of the Ghana National Association Of Private Schools (GNAPS) at the Kumasi Cultural Centre, the minister who addressed the gathering as a special guest of honour said, the NPP government has its doors opened for both private and public sectors to address their grievances, especially when it comes to education.



This comes after recent allegations by the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) that they have not been enjoying a fair treatment from the GES, Ministry of Education and other stakeholders.



Officials of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) in their address during the launch of GNAPS week celebration at the Kumasi Cultural Center had expressed disappointment in the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ministry of Education and other state institutions for deliberately sabotaging the progress of private schools.



According to them, it was very worrying that they (the GES) plan to cripple private schools with the aim of lifting the image of public schools which they described as very unfortunate.



Their allegations were premised on some actions such as the recent pronouncement by the Director-General of GES that 30% of student placement into Category 'A" Senior High Schools should be reserved for public school children in the rural areas for the 70% to be shared among both private and public school students in the urban areas.



They said it was however shocking that the director-general made it clear that private school students who wish to enter category 'A" schools must be made to write an entrance exam despite writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Dr. Damascus Tuurosong, President of the GNAPS reading a statement during the launch, said they see the GES boss doing certain things only to protect his job, but in a very unfortunate approach.



He however revealed that GNAPS was considering legal options towards abolishing the 30% priority placement policy which benefited only public schools.



GNAPS also expressed worry over alleged neglect by the GES, saying almost 100 percent concentration had been given to the public schools without any attention to the private schools. They also bemoaned how the Ministry of education which is supposed to be the referee between public and private schools seem to be wearing a jersey in favour of the opposing team.



"Why would the Ministry organise the first-ever National Standardized Test (NSAT) for Basic 4 Pupil for Public schools to the total exclusion of private schools?



"Remember, this WAEC conducted test was to assess the education attainment at the Basic 4 level to inform interventions towards attaining the required outcomes.



"So how do you initiate an intervention when a major segment of your target was not assessed to find out their strengths and weaknesses?" They quizzed.



They also raised concerns about the introduction of educational reforms referred to as the Common Core Programme(CCP) for all children and exclude private school teachers when it comes to the training of the teachers who are to handle the programme.



Dr. Damascus further revealed that these days, private schools hardly get even crumbs that fall from the table of the Education Ministry.



"GNAPS will fight to have its fair share of the national cake which is baked with our taxes. In this regard, I wish to assure private school parents that GNAPS will fight tooth and nail to ensure that their wards who write the BECE get their fair assessment from WAEC. We shall also make sure that the Computerized Placement system is based purely on merit and those private school children who deserve category "A' schools are placed accordingly."