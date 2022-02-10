Government committed to provide efficient, reliable cylinder bottling services – Mercer

Politics of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has expressed Ghana’s commitment to providing efficient and reliable cylinder bottling services for consumers.



This according to Mr Mercer are part of the government's efforts to promote clean cooking on the back of Ghana's commitments to the Paris Agreement.



The Deputy Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Sekondi made this assertion when Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Ghana, a cylinder manufacturing company, Mr. Jad Jaber called on the Ministry of Energy.



Mr Jaber explained his company's vision and the nature of services they intend to render to the people of Ghana as they partner with the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMC).



He assured of the sustainability of their business model and looked forward to successive engagements with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the regulator of the downstream petroleum industry.



Mr Mercer asked the company to ensure propriety in its business dealings as it strives to widen its tentacles in the Ghanaian business space.