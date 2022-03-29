Government committed to expansion of University of Ghana Medical School – Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the management of the University of Ghana to collaborate with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education to “come up with a workable plan for the expansion of the University’s Medical School (UGMS)



The President has assured University authorities that the government will provide the necessary support for the expansion of the School.



Speaking at the UGMS at 60 Anniversary lecture on Friday, March 25, 2022, Nana Akufo-Addo recognized the school’s contribution to the growth of medical and health professional training in the country.



He said that the government was bent on pursuing policies that will improve lives and help place the nation on the path of sustainable development, progress and prosperity.



The President mentioned that the government was “working on digitalizing all records in the hospitals through the Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMs).



“We started with the teaching hospitals and we plan to work in a phased approach to cover every health facility in Ghana,” the President continued.



Akufo-Addo said that it was time to “deliberate on how best we can use technology to reach out to students across the country so that we do not have to bring all of them to Accra, to the few medical schools we have in the country, to impact knowledge in/to them.”



“Virtual reality is increasingly becoming popular in the training of medical professionals because it allows for medical professional skills education, assessment, standardization, and knowledge sharing for better healthcare infrastructure.”



The President called for a “second look at the curriculum of medical education in view of the digital revolution.”



He “encouraged the Ministry of Education and Health to work together to leverage technology to increase access to the many students who, hitherto, have been denied the opportunity to follow their passion of studying medicine because of insufficient facilities and faculties”



Meanwhile, the President has donated 51-seater bus to the School.



He said that the donation was necessary considering the School’s contribution to the country.



“To ease the transportation challenges confronting the school when it has to convey students on the Legon and Korle bu campuses to other health facilities for training and in recognition of the school’s contribution, the growth of medical and health professional training in Ghana, I have presented a modest birthday gift of a 51-seater bus to the school,” Akufo-Addo said.