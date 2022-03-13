Government committed to expanding school infrastructure - Bawumia

General News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia says the Government will continue to motivate teachers and expand school infrastructure to achieve the best outcomes in the education sector.



He said interventions like the School Feeding Programme, the Free Senior High School (SHS), the focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical, Vocational and Education Training (TVET) were indications of the Akufo-Addo-led Government to raise the next generation of great men and women to drive Ghana’s industrialisation and development ambitions.



Vice President Bawumia said this at the 70th Anniversary celebration of the Fijai Secondary School in the Western Region, on the theme: “Seven Decades of Holistic Education through Thick and Thin.”



He noted that the free SHS, in particular, had increased enrolment of the girl-child to ensure inclusive development in society.



The Government had also invested over 500 million cedis into the STEM and TVET programmes to train the relevant manpower with analytical skills and minds to help achieve the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda, Dr Bawumia said.



He encouraged the students to exhibit high moral standards and avoid the mindset of impossibility.



“Reach for the stars…forget the naysayers,” he advised.



Meanwhile, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, said holistic education must help bring up emotional, ethical and socially balanced individuals.



“We must offer holistic education by developing the cognitive skills to aid government’s efforts in building quality and robust human resources for the country,” he said.