Government committed to addressing infrastructural deficit in schools – Dr. Adutwum

Regional News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that the infrastructural needs of students and teachers are addressed in all schools in the country.



Infrastructural challenges remain a major concern in many senior high schools in the country, especially in the face of the introduction of the free senior high school policy in 2017.



But according to the minister, President Akufo Addo’s overwhelming commitment to the country’s educational system is a major catalyst in ensuring that the sector receives the necessary support.



Dr. Adutwum gave the assurance when a delegation of traditional leaders led by Dr. Sipim Narh Terkpertey II, Sipim of Manya-Aklomuase in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, petitioned him in his office in Accra to address the infrastructural deficit in senior high schools in the area.



“Nana Akufo-Addo appreciates education as the key to national development which is why he continues to commit a chunk of this country’s resources towards the improvement of education,” he told the delegation.



He continued: “Most times, when a school is mentioned, we say since construction works began on a particular building, it hasn’t been completed. Through Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, we shall work on them.”



In his contribution towards education in the area, the traditional leader has contributed building materials and cash to some schools to improve on their infrastructure.



Dr. Adutwum while indicating that he was aware of Dr. Sipim’s support for education, commended him on behalf of the government for his acts of philanthropy towards the enhancement of educational facilities in the Krobo area.



Appeal for extension of STEM education to Krobo schools



Dr. Sipim also appealed to the education minister to ensure that a STEM education center is developed in the Krobo area as well for the various senior high schools in the area.



The roll-out of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), a specific type of education that specializes more in the teaching of the subjects above is considered as the building block of the technological advancements of today’s world.



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum in assuring the chief that his appeal would be duly acknowledged assured him that the project would be rolled out in schools in the area to serve as a solid backing for the students in the future.



“If the STEM is being rolled out throughout the country, then you’ll also receive your share to ensure that your students receive the necessary foundation to contribute their quota towards the development of this country in the future,” noted the minister.



He furthered that President Akufo Addo was committed to ensuring the success of the project.



“The president is committed to the implementation of the STEM which is the catalyst for development in most countries so President Akufo Addo has appointed me (to help him implement the STEM) and I’m doing that and I’ll channel your appeal to him and extend all necessary assistance to you,” the minister added.



The efforts of the President, he continued would ensure the development of the Krobo area and together with other communities, most importantly through the senior high school policy which is currently enabling children who wouldn’t have had the chance to access secondary education to do so.



The minister who was optimistic about the future of the country compared to its past also noted that efforts were underway to ensure that Ghana achieves its bright future.



Dr. Sipim Narh Terkpertey II explained in an Interview that his actions were motivated by his visits to the schools during which he discovered that most of them lacked adequate facilities.



“We appealed to the minister to address some challenges bothering most of the senior high schools in the Krobo area. The girls’ dormitory of the Manya Krobo Senior High School for instance and most schools in the Manya Krobo area are facing challenges,” he noted.



He furthered: “I have been there to supply them with some items and I realized that they have a lot of difficulties including buses for which we need his assistance.”



The situation, he added was taking a lot of toll on education in the area hence the need to seek the minister’s assistance.