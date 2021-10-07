Government committed executing more projects in mining communities - Deputy Lands Minister assures

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charg of Mining has given the assurance that government will make funds available to the Mineral Development Fund for it embark on its developmental projects.



Delivering an address at the opening day of a two-day workshop by the Minerals Development Fund on Thursday, October 7, 2021, George Mireku Duker made a personal pledge to “leave no stone unturned in facilitating the expeditious releases of funds due MDF for its community development projects”.



“Another critical factor impacting on the availability and release of funds is the effect of capping on the MDF. This is currently before cabinet for redress and soon finds will be released timeously to MDF to ensure more developmental project by the LMCs at the community level.”



George Mireku Duker urged the participants to take the training seriously and apply the lessons they will glean in their respective institutions.



“I have been informed that will training program will equip you with knowledge and skills for your duties as LMCs



"This will most importantly assist you in taking critical leadership decisions for the socio-economic development of your respective communities.”



He reminded the miners and Ghanaians as a whole on the need to join forces with government in the development of the country.



“I wish to remind all of you that as persons from mining communities, we all must at all times have it as our primary duty and responsibility to assist in undertaking major infrastructure and socio-economic developments for the benefits of mining impacted communities”



In his opening remarks, the chairman of the association, Kweku Sakyi Addo expressed that the MDF has positively impacted on mining communities across the country.



He mentioned some projects being undertaking by the Fund in mining communities in the country.



He assured that government through the fund will continue to invest and improve the living conditions of Ghanaians in mining areas



